Covid-19 positivity rate climbs to 3.3 % in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Covid-19 positive rate is rising with every passing day, it stood at 3.3 per cent on Thursday. Madhya Pradesh reported 530 corona cases pushing infection tally to 266573 and toll to 3881 with four deaths in the last 24 hours. No fresh COVID-19 case was reported in nine of the total 52 districts in the state during the day. A total of 347 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery count in Madhya Pradesh to 2,58,598. Active cases stand at 4,094.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday expressed concern over the coronavirus situation in various states including Madhya Pradesh amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Madhya Pradesh and other states are at the tipping point.

With 196 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 61,423, while that of Bhopal rose to 44,941 with the addition of 58 cases. Indore has so far reported 939 deaths and Bhopal 621. Indore currently has 1,441 active cases, while there are 746 such cases in Bhopal. Other smaller districts like Panna reported 30 active cases while Sheopur reported 43 corona cases and Sidhi reported 52 cases.

Burhanpur which had set examples for the other districts as it had no active case, is now seeing rise in cases and currently has 99 active cases, while it reported 15 corona cases on the day. Jabalpur reported 182 active cases, while Gwalior reported 101 active cases. Jabalpur reported 39 corona cases while Gwalior reported 15 corona cases. Khargone reported 17 cases.

Besides, Despite holiday, private institutes carried on vaccination in Madhya Pradesh. State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “Private institutes must have taken permission from concerning CMHO. And they can do it. However, in the government sector, it was a holiday on Mahashivaratri.”