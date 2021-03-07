Two leading docs in Madhya Pradesh have tested corona-positive even after 2 vaccine doses, but experts say, 'No correlation between vax doses and Covid-positive result'

BHOPAL: It is shocking — and surprising, as well — for the health department that even after being administered the Covid vaccine, people are still getting infected with the coronavirus. Medical experts, however, say that there is no correlation between the vaccine and the infection and there is no evidence that anyone has caught the infection due to the inoculation. Two cases of doctors testing positive even after being administered two doses of the vaccine have come to light in Madhya Pradesh. Betul’s civil surgeon, Dr Ashok Baranga, and noted physician, Dr Yogesh Walimbe, of Dewas, have been detected Covid-positive after doses of the vaccine.

Civil surgeon Dr Baranga of the district hospital has been found infected in Betul. The shocking part is that Dr Baranga got both doses of the corona vaccine, but, even after that, he has been found corona-infected. Dr Baranga was given the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 22, after which he was found positive only 11 days later. Besides, a female healthcare worker (HCW) of the Dhar district hospital was found corona positive even after getting both the doses of the corona vaccine.

Similarly, Dr Yogesh Walimbe, a noted physician of Dewas district, was among those who were chosen for getting vaccinated against Covid-19 on January 16, as India began its mammoth nationwide drive. A day after this doctor received the Covid-19 vaccine, he tested positive for the virus along with his wife.

‘whole year of precautions’

"The first dose is incomplete and, when the second dose is administered, the vaccination process is completed. But immunity starts developing in the body only 14 days after the second dose. So, people should take precautions for a period of 45 days. However, even after both the doses, people should put on masks for a whole year for safety’s sake. Actually, what is happening is that, after the first dose, people are taking it for granted that they are now safe from the infection. But it is a misconception. The vaccination process is complete only after both the doses are administered and it takes a total of 45 days for the formation of antibodies in the blood," says Dr Santosh Shukla, state immunisation officer.