 22 Convicted But No Execution Under MP’s Death-For-Rape Law Since 2017
The bill proposes capital punishment for raping girls up to the age of 12 years. Forty-one people have been convicted under the law so far in the state.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Wednesday, September 04, 2024, 11:52 PM IST
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): West Bengal Assembly passing an anti-rape bill on Tuesday has brought focus on a similar bill espousing capital punishment for rape has been in force for the last seven years in Madhya Pradesh. Though 22 people have been convicted under the said law but none has been sent to gallows so far. In fact, no death by hanging has taken place in the state since 1997.


In fact, the above-mentioned law was passed in Winter Session of Assembly in 2017. The bill proposes capital punishment for raping girls up to the age of 12 years. Forty-one people have been convicted under the law so far in the state. However, their sentence is yet to be executed. Around 22 people have been convicted of rape and murder. Besides, 22 cases of abduction, rape and murder are pending before the MP High Court and Supreme Court.

Three of the convicts moved the Supreme Court after their mercy petition was rejected by the President. In Madhya Pradesh, capital punishment can be executed only in Jabalpur and Indore.


Last Hanging

Kamta Prasad Tiwari was hanged to death in Jabalpur jail on May 27, 1997. He had stabbed an eight-year-old girl and raped her.

Pending in SC


2012: Devendra, Jitendra and Ketan kidnapped the 5-year girl in Indore. They raped and killed the girl. After President rejected mercy petition, they moved court. Their curative petition is pending since 2017.


2019: A man hailing from Piplod in Ratlam raped and strangulated his six-year-old daughter. The HC confirmed death penalty.


2018: Rabbu along with a minor raped a minor in Bhangarh of Sagar. They later burned the victim alive. The High Court confirmed death penalty. 

