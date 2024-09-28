17-Year-Old Girl Raped By Autorickshaw Driver In MP; Eloped From Home In Bihar

Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an autorickshaw driver in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday. The girl had eloped from her home in Bihar.

The accused has been identified as Anuj Kewat, an autorickshaw driver of Jabalpur. He has been arrested following the minor's complaint.

According to information, the 17-year-old girl left her home in Bihar without informing her parents. She boarded a train and arrived in Jabalpur. The minor girl reached the city's Nagar Nigam Chowk, where an autorickshaw driver started asking about her whereabouts. Taking advantage of her lonliness, the accused driver offered her a free lunch. As the girl was feeling hungry and tired after a long journey, she agreed.

The accused driver took her to an isolated hill and allegedly raped her.

The minor somehow escaped from the clutches of Kewat and approached a nearby Panagar police station. Acting on her complaint, police registered an FIR against the accused under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012).

The accused driver was traced and arrested.

The police are counselling the girl to ascertain the reason for leaving the parents. She will be soon sent back home.

Similarly, a few days ago, cases of gang rape were reported in Jabalpur. Four youths took a 17-year-old minor hostage to different places and raped her in turns.