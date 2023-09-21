16-Year-Old Receives Prestigious Madhya Pradesh Eklavya Award From Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Palak Sharma, a remarkable young diver hailing from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has made waves in the world of sports at just 16 years of age. Her extraordinary talent and dedication have garnered attention nationwide, leading to her recent recognition with the esteemed Madhya Pradesh Eklavya Award. The award was presented by the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a ceremony held at Tatya Tope Stadium in Bhopal on September 16.

The Madhya Pradesh Eklavya Award is a testament to Palak Sharma's exceptional achievements in diving, a sport she embarked on at the tender age of 8. These awards, bestowed by state governments, celebrate the outstanding contributions of athletes in various categories, including the Eklavya Award, Vikram Award, Vishwamitra Award, Late Prabhash Joshi Award, and Life Time Achievement Award.

The ceremony, held at the martial arts auditorium of Tatya Tope Stadium, witnessed the felicitation of 47 players and sports personalities by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the state government. National Sports cum Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur graced the event, adding to its significance. Palak Sharma was honoured with the Madhya Pradesh Ekalavya Award for the year 2022, which included a citation, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, and a medal.

Palak Sharma's achievements

Despite her young age, Palak Sharma represented the Indian diving team at the Asian Age Group Championship 2019, where she clinched one gold and two silver medals in the finals.

Palak's remarkable achievements extend to the national level as well, including: 2 gold and 1 silver in sub-junior nationals 9 gold in junior nationals, 4 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze in senior citizens' nationals 2 silver in national games, 6 gold in SGFI, 4 gold in RIP.

