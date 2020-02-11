151 people kept in isolation, none test positive of coronavirus in MP

BHOPAL: Hundred fifty one people have come from China to MP after Corona virus outbreak.

No confirmed case of the novel coronavirus has been diagnosed in Madhya Pradesh.

Following their return from China 151 people have been kept in isolation. Additional director health Dr Veena Sinha said, “None of the 151 people who had come from China has tested positive for novel coronavirus. There is nothing to panic and health department is closely monitoring the situation.”

As per health department, the state government has set up a call centre for monitoring suspected cases of the novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) and created isolation wards in different hospitals to treat patients showing symptoms of the viral infection.