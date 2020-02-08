Coronavirus alert in Indore: All 3 suspects test negative

Indore: District health department officials breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday when sample reports of three suspected patients of coronavirus were found to be negative.
Two suspected patients, including a 19-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, who were kept in isolation in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, were discharged on Saturday evening after their samples tested negative.
The 23-year-old girl student who was kept in isolation at her own place is also found negative of the deadly disease.
According to Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur, they have received all the three pending reports of the patients and all of them have tested negative.
“Now, no sample report is pending and we have even discharged those admitted to MY Hospital,” he added.
Meanwhile, the department managed in contacting 21 more people out of the list of 74 people who returned from China or other 20 countries from where there were reports of Coronavirus.
Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Purnima Gadaria said with this the total number of people traced has reached 41.
“These are the people returned from China or 20 other affected countries. We have isolated them at their places and provided them all the necessary masks and medicines. Our health officials are taking health status of these people for three times in a day,” Dr Gadaria said.
District Health Department has also released advisory for the people to prevent the disease from spreading by asking them not to go to public gatherings while having cough and cold, and to wash their hands properly.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)