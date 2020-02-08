Coronavirus alert in Indore: All 3 suspects test negative

Indore: District health department officials breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday when sample reports of three suspected patients of coronavirus were found to be negative.

Two suspected patients, including a 19-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy, who were kept in isolation in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, were discharged on Saturday evening after their samples tested negative.

The 23-year-old girl student who was kept in isolation at her own place is also found negative of the deadly disease.

According to Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur, they have received all the three pending reports of the patients and all of them have tested negative.