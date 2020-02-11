Coronavirus update: NCoV-infected Chinese woman gives birth, baby not affected

Wuhan A woman infected with novel coronavirus pneumonia gave birth in China's Shaanxi province, but the baby was not affected, authorities said.

On Monday, The 33-year-old woman gave birth to a baby girl at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University in Xi'an, reports Xinhua news agency.

The baby, whose first nucleic acid test associated with the novel coronavirus was negative, is receiving intensive care and will be tested again in the next few days, according to the provincial center for disease control and prevention Tuesday.