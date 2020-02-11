China's Ambassador to India thanks Sudarsan Pattnaik for support in 'Fight against Coronavirus'

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has exceeded 1,000, authorities said on Tuesday, while the number of confirmed cases has crossed 42,000.

According to the data from China's National Health Commission, 108 more deaths and 2,478 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection were reported on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, Xinhua reported.

Among the deaths, 103 were in Hubei Province, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 3,536 new suspected cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.