Imran Khan snubs PM Modi's offer to evacuate Pak students from coronavirus-hit Wuhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to evacuate Pakistani students from China's Wuhan city hit by novel Coronavirus but Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to respond to his humanitarian gesture.

Top sources told IANS that Modi made the offer soon after India decided to evacuate around 640 Indian nationals from Wuhan which has been placed under a lockdown due to the outbreak of 2019-nCoV. The epidemic has killed around 650 people and infected over 30,000 in China.

The thinking in New Delhi was that it was a humanitarian cause, sources said. However due to "hullabaloo in Pakistan", Prime Minister Khan failed to respond to the offer, a top source said.

In the end, India evacuated seven Maldivian students at the request of the Ibrahim Mohamad Solih government along with Indian students.