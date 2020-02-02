Coronavirus outbreak: Air India flight carrying second batch of 323 Indians lands at Delhi airport

Air India special flight with the second batch of Indian passengers, which took off from China's Wuhan, lands at Delhi airport. The flight carrying Indian passengers on board took off from Wuhan in the wee hours of Sunday, 2 February.

India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654.

The first special Air India flight from Wuhan landed in Delhi on 1 February with 324 Indian nationals. Six Indians stranded at Wuhan city were stopped from boarding the first special Air India flight due to high fever. Meanwhile, the death toll in China's coronavirus has jumped to 304 with the number of cases climbing to 14,380, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.

(Inputs from Agencies)