'Targeted Attack On Christians': US President Donald Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan - VIDEO

Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan | X

Washington DC, September 28: U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted to the tragic shooting at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, where a gunman drove a truck into the building, opened fire on worshippers and set the church on fire. The attack left one person dead, at least nine injured. The shooter was fatally shot by police during the incident.

In a statement, President Trump said he had been briefed on the “horrendous shooting” and confirmed that the FBI was immediately on the scene to lead the federal investigation while supporting state and local officials. He added that while the suspect is dead, authorities are still working to understand the motive behind the attack.

The President also assured that his administration would keep the public updated as investigations progress.

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account and said, "I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials."

He further stated, "The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

Shooting Details

The attack occurred around 10:25 a.m. Sunday at the church located on 4285 McCandlish Road, while hundreds of worshippers attended service. The gunman, a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, drove his truck through the building, opened fire with an assault rifle, and set the structure on fire.

Police described the incident as “completely unnecessary and avoidable” and praised officers for stopping the attacker before more lives could be lost. Emergency teams continue to search for missing worshippers, and more victims may yet be identified.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are reviewing the shooter’s residence and cell phone records to determine a possible motive. The FBI is leading the federal investigation, in coordination with Michigan state and local law enforcement.

The Grand Blanc community has been left shocked and mourning, with officials providing support to the injured and the families of the deceased.