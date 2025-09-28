 US Shooting: 1 Dead, 9 Injured As Gunman Crashes Truck Into Mormon Church, Opens Fire & Sets Building Ablaze; Shooter Killed - VIDEO
As per reports, the attack left one person dead, at least nine injured and several remain missing, with fears that more victims could be involved. The shooter was fatally shot by the police after exchanging gunfire with officers responding to the scene.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, crashed his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday morning. He opened fire on the congregation and set the church on fire. As per reports, the attack left one person dead, at least nine injured and several remain missing, with fears that more victims could be involved. The shooter was fatally shot by the police after exchanging gunfire with officers responding to the scene.

Shooting and Attack Details

The attack occurred around 10:25 AM at the church located at 4285 McCandlish Road, while hundreds of worshippers were attending Sunday service. As per reports, chaos erupted as the gunman exited his vehicle and opened fire with an assault rifle.

During the attack, the shooter set the church on fire, which has since been extinguished by firefighters. Police described the incident as “completely unnecessary and avoidable”, praising the quick response of officers that likely prevented further loss of life.

'Targeted Attack On Christians': US President Donald Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan - VIDEO
'Targeted Attack On Christians': US President Donald Trump REACTS To 'Horrendous' Shooting At Grand Blanc Church In Michigan - VIDEO

Victims and Community Impact

The identities of the deceased and injured have not been released yet. Emergency services continue to search for missing worshippers and authorities fear that the number of victims may rise as rescue operations proceed.

Investigation Underway

Law enforcement officials are investigating the shooter’s residence and cell phone records to determine the possible motive behind the horrifying attack. Police have called it an active shooter incident and more details are expected in a press conference on Sunday.

The Grand Blanc community has been left shocked and grieving, with officials providing support to victims, their families and the congregation.

