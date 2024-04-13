Volkswagen Taigun Offers Massive Discounts Up to Rs 1.10 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Volkswagen India is rolling out limited-period discounts on the Taigun, enticing potential buyers with attractive offers. These discounts are available only for certain versions of the vehicle, such as the entry-level 1.0-litre Comfortline MT, as well as the 1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSG and 1.5-litre GT Edge Plus DSG variants.

Volkswagen's Taigun lineup now comes with attractive price cuts, making them more appealing to potential buyers. For instance, the base-level Comfortline 1.0-litre Manual model sees a significant reduction in price from Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 10.99 lakh, making it Rs 71,000 cheaper. The 1.5-litre GT Plus Chrome DSG variants are also more affordable now, priced at Rs 18.69 lakh, down by Rs 75,000 and Rs 1.05 lakh for the variant with extra features like electrically adjustable front seats.

Additionally, the GT Edge Plus variants receive price drops, with the 1.5-litre GT Plus DSG now available at Rs 18.90 lakh in both Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Grey Matte, down from Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 19.70 lakh, respectively. The version with new features also sees significant price reductions, now offered at the same price with even higher cuts of Rs 1.10 lakh (Carbon Steel Grey Matte) and Rs 1.04 lakh (Deep Black Pearl).

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport |

Recently, Volkswagen has brought out two fresh versions for the Taigun line-up. They have launched the Taigun GT Plus Sport, which runs on a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and the Taigun GT Line, powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both of these variants come with various visual updates for both the inside and outside of the car.

Volkswagen ID.4 |

In the same event, Volkswagen has revealed its all-electric crossover, the ID.4, in India. The company has confirmed that the Volkswagen ID.4 will hit the Indian market, but the launch date is yet to be announced. When it is launched, it will mark Volkswagen’s first electric vehicle for sale in India. Additionally, Volkswagen introduced the Virtus GT Plus Sport concept car during the showcase.