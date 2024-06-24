Volkswagen India Launches Monsoon Car Care Campaign to Ensure Safe Driving

Volkswagen ID.4 |

Volkswagen India has announced its annual Monsoon Car Care campaign aimed at ensuring safe and hassle-free driving during rainy season. With the monsoon typically posing challenges such as reduced visibility, braking issues, and unpredictable road conditions, the campaign seeks to prepare customers effectively.

As part of this initiative, Volkswagen India will provide customers with a complimentary 40-point vehicle health check-up at tall 142 services outlets across India. This thorough inspection covers essential components including brakes, tyres, wipers, and lights, among others, aiming to enhance vehicle reliability and safety.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Line |

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Our Monsoon Car Care Campaign underscores the Volkswagen Brand’s dedication to customer centricity and safety. We understand the unique challenges that come with driving during the monsoon season. Through this proactive measure, we want our customers to have a safe and hassle-free driving experience enabling them to enjoy their journeys without any concern.”

Volkswagen Taigun 1.0L GT Line and 1.5L GT Sport Plus |

To further ensure customer confidence during the monsoon season, Volkswagen is offering additional support through its Road Side Assistance (RSA) program. Customers can also take advantage of the 2-year Service Value Package and Extended Warranty package, now available at a revised competitive price. These offerings aim to provide comprehensive coverage and peace of mind, reinforcing Volkswagen's commitment to customer care during challenging driving conditions.

Volkswagen Virtus |

In other news, Volkswagen has upgraded its Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan models by making 6-airbags standard across all trims. This safety features, previously exclusive to the top-line variants and GT variants, is now included in the Comfortline and Highline models, as well as special editions like the GT Edge, Sport, and Sound Edition.

Volkswagen has introduced extra airbags to its Taigun and Virtus models without increasing their prices. For limited time, the base-end Comfortline trim of the Taigun is even more affordable, now priced at Rs 10.99 lakh, which is Rs. 70,000 less than the usual rate. The Taigun’s prices span up to Rs 20 lakh, while the Virtus ranges from Rs 11.56 lakh to 19.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).