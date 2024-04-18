Triumph Tiger 900 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 13.95 Lakh

Triumph Tiger 900 GT |

Triumph Motorcycle India has recently unveiled the latest version of its Tiger 900, offering two variants: GT and Rally Pro. The GT version is priced 13.95 lakh, while the Rally Pro comes in at Rs. 15.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Both motorcycle share the same engine, and Triumph promises improved capabilities and comfort with this update. Pre-orders for the MY24 Tiger range are currently open, and deliveries are expected to start soon.

The Triumph Tiger 900 GT is aimed at touring on roads, while the 900 Rally Pro is built for tough off-road trails. The 2024 models have a more aggressive look with redesigned parts like the beak, cockpit, and side panels. They also come in new colors and graphics. Triumph says changes like the new 20-liter fuel tank and flatter seat make riding more comfortable.

A major improvement in the new Tiger 900 models is found in the engine, which has undergone significant revisions resulting in a 13 percent increase in power output. Both the 2024 models are equipped with the same 888 cc in-line triple engine, now delivering 106.5 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 6,850 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Triumph also claims a 9 percent improvement in fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, both versions are packed with features, including a bigger 7.0-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire technology, cornering ABS, traction control, and four riding modes: road, rain, sport, and off-road. However, the Rally Pro has an exclusive off-road pro mode, which turns off ABS and traction control. Additionally, it comes with a standard quick-shifter, setting it apart from the GT variant.



When it comes to suspension, the Tiger 900 GT has a Marzocchi USD fork at the front and a Marzocchi mono-shock at the rear, offering 180mm and 170mm of travel, respectively. Meanwhile, the Rally Pro features a Showa upside-down fork and a Showa monoshock, providing 240 mm and 230 mm of travel, respectively. These setups are designed to handle rough terrain more effectively.