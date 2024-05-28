Tata Altroz Racer Teased Ahead of Launch: What You Need to Know

Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Motors has given enthusiasts a sneak peek at the forthcoming Altroz Racer, slated for a June 2024 release. Positioned as a sportier iteration of the premium hatchback, it’s set to take on competitors like the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo.

While maintaining the dimensions of the standard Altroz – 3,990mm in length, 1,755mm in width, and 1,523mm in height, with a 2,501mm wheelbase – the Tata Altroz Racer promises a thrilling ride. Although slightly shorter and narrower that its rivals, it matches them with 16-inch wheels, ensuring a competitive edge in the segment.

Tata Altroz Racer - Teaser |

The Tata Altroz Racer shines with its 1.2L, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, packing a punch with 120bhp power and 170Nm torque. This powerhouse will exclusively feature a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The Tata Altroz Racer is set to make a statement with its exterior design, featuring a dual-tone color scheme with blacked-out wing mirrors, roof, and bonnet. Adding to its sporty appeal are white racing stripes on the roof and bonnet, complemented by Altroz Racer badges. At the rear, a new spoiler will enhance its aerodynamic profile. Inside, the layout and features will mirror the regular Altroz, but with an all-black interior theme accented by sporty red highlights.

While the prices for the Altroz Racer are yet to be revealed, it's estimated to start from Rs 10 lakh onwards. Comparatively, the manual variants of its rivals, the Hyundai i20 N Line and Maruti Fronx Turbo, fall within the price range of Rs 9.99 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh and Rs 9.72 lakh – Rs 13.04 lakh, respectively. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom, India.