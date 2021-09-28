Tata Motors celebrates 1 lakh-rollout milestone for Altroz

Tata Motors today rolled out its 1,00,000th unit of India’s safest hatchback, the Altroz, from its manufacturing facility in Pune. The Altroz has crossed this remarkable milestone within only 20 months of its launch, the company said in a press release.

The hatchback has entered the top 2 position in the premium hatchback category in FY22, with a market share of more than 20 percent. Moreover, the car clocked in its maximum sales of 7,550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6000 units in FY22, the press release added.

Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, PVBU, Tata Motors said, “With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”

The Altroz comes in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features across all variants such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, Leatherette seats, 7” TFT digital cluster, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Rear AC vents and many more.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:09 PM IST