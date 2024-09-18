Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 |

Royal Enfield has added a new colour option, Battalion Black, to its Bullet 350 lineup, priced at Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). This fresh colour brings the total choices for the Bullet 350 to eight, including existing options like Military Red and Military Black. Aside from the new paint scheme, the Bullet 350 remains unchanged in terms of design and specifications, maintaining its current features and performance.

Royal Enfield has revamped the Bullet 350's look by reintroducing the classic tail light design from previous-generation models. The bike now features a redesigned tail section and a return to the old single-piece seat. The base Military versions are equipped with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS, while the higher trims come with a rear disc brake.

It also sports 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with tube-type tyres from Ceat. The Bullet 350 has a 13-litre fuel tank and a seat height of 805mm, maintaining its traditional style with updated features. The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in the new Battalion Black colour retains its classic front design and pea-shooter exhaust.

Under the hood, it continues to be powered by the 349cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine from the J-series, delivering 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque through a 5-speed gearbox. Despite its refreshed look, the Bullet 350 still comes with single-channel ABS, keeping its mechanical setup unchanged.

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is offered in four different variants, each with its own pricing and colour options. The base Military Red and Military Black models are priced at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the Military Silver variant, available in Black and Red, costs Rs 1.79 lakh. The Standard Maroon and Standard Black versions are priced at Rs 1.97 lakh, and the Black Gold edition is the most expensive at Rs 2.16 lakh. The new Battalion Black colour falls between the base and Military Silver variants, with a price tag of Rs 1.75 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.