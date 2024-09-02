Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024 Edition Hits Indian Market at Rs 1.99 Lakh

Royal Enfiel Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield has officially announced the pricing for the 2024 Classic 350 in India following its recent debut. The updated model of this iconic retro motorcycle is priced between Rs 1.99 lakh and Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to appeal to riders who favor a blend of traditional design and modern upgrades.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 lineup starts with the Heritage variant, available in Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue, priced at Rs 1.99 lakh. The Heritage Premium in Medallion Bronze is set at Rs 2.04 lakh. The Signals variant, featuring the Commando Sand color, is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh. For those preferring a darker look, the Dark variant, offered in Gun Grey and Stealth Black, comes at Rs 2.25 lakh. The top-end Chrome variant, available in Emerald, is priced at Rs 2.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by the dependable 349cc J-series engine, a unit that has been praised for its performance since its debut in 2021. This engine produces 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, and it is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Classic 350 rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels, with alloy wheels available on select variants.

The bike is constructed on a robust dual-cradle frame, equipped with 41mm telescopic front forks and adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The higher-end models come with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS for improved safety, while the base variants are fitted with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS.

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 brings several important updates, the most notable being the introduction of LED lighting, which is now standard across all models, including the headlights, pilot lamps, and tail lamps. Higher-spec variants also come with adjustable brake and clutch levers, while the classic analogue instrument cluster is retained, now complemented by a small MID screen that features a gear position indicator.

A USB charging port has also been added for added convenience. Dual-channel ABS is now standard across all variants, and the top-end Stealth and Emerald models come with the Tripper navigation pod, which is available as an optional feature on the lower variants.