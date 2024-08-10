Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison

Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 vs Yezdi Scrambler |

The recently launched Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 is the latest addition to India’s scrambler market, where it faces competition from bikes like the Triumph Speed 400, Harley-Davidson X440, and Yezdi Scrambler.

In this article, we focus on comparing the Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 with the Yezdi Scrambler, aiming to help potential buyers make an informed decision. We will explore the key differences in specifications, features, and performance to offer a clear comparison of these two popular scramblers.

Design and Features (Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 vs Yezdi Scrambler)

The Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 enters the sub-500cc roadster segment with a completely new design, offering a modern twist on classic styling. Built on the Royal Enfield Himalayan platform, it features sleek and aggressive design elements, such as a round headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, and minimalist bodywork, appealing to a younger, style-conscious audience.

In contrast, the Yezdi Scrambler embraces a retro look with a more rugged, off-road ready design. It comes equipped with a tall, wide handlebar, raised fenders, wire-spoke wheels, and upswept exhausts.

While both the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Yezdi Scrambler share traditional telescopic front forks, they differ significantly in other key areas. The Guerrilla 450 is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, a rear monoshock, and modern features like a TFT instrument console, two ride modes, and LED lighting. It also comes with dual disc brakes paired with dual-channel ABS for enhanced braking performance.

In contrast, the Yezdi Scrambler features a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, highlighting its off-road focus. It is fitted with a digital instrument console, adjustable ABS modes, and a dual disc brake setup, further underscoring its rugged, adventure-ready design.

Engine Specification (Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 vs Yezdi Scrambler)

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and Yezdi Scrambler both feature liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engines, but the Guerrilla's 452cc engine offers a higher output with 39.5 bhp and 40Nm of torque. This gives the Guerrilla an advantage in both power and overall performance. The Yezdi Scrambler, with its 334cc engine, produces 29 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. While capable, the Yezdi’s smaller displacement results in less power compared to the Guerrilla. This difference makes the Guerrilla 450 a stronger choice for those seeking more power in their ride.

Price and Verdict (Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 vs Yezdi Scrambler)

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, positions itself as a more premium option compared to the Jawa Scrambler, which is available at Rs 2.10 lakh. While the Yezdi Scrambler is slightly more affordable, the Guerrilla 450 justifies its higher price with superior performance, advanced features, and better specifications. The Guerrilla 450's more powerful engine, combined with its enhanced features, makes it a more compelling choice, offering greater value for those willing to invest a bit more.