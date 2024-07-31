Yezdi Adventure 2024: New Features and Pricing at Rs 2.10 Lakh in India

2024 Yezdi Adventure |

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled the latest iteration of the Yezdi Adventure, boasting a re-engineered and redesigned build to enhance its appeal. The new model comes with a price tag ranging between Rs 2.10 lakh and Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which represents a decrease of about Rs 5,000 compared to its predecessor.

Read Also Jawa Yezdi Launches 350 Series with Alloy Models and Fresh Colors

The Yezdi Adventure now features the new Alpha2 334cc liquid-cooled engine, designed to provide smoother and more refined performance. This advanced engine generates 29.6bhp and 29.9Nm of torque, offering a significant boost to the riding experience. Paired with a six-speed gearbox, the Alpha2 engine is touted by the manufacturer as being more refined and durable than its predecessor.

2024 Yezdi Adventure |

Read Also Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh

The Yezdi Adventure has been updated with a new central exhaust routing, enhancing thermal management and overall performance. It also boasts a fresh design language, featuring an integrated main cage and new decal design on the tank and side panels. Additionally, the bike offers class-leading ground clearance, providing superior off-road capability and touring comfort. These improvements aim to give riders confidence and control access all terrains.

2024 Yezdi Adventure |

The new Yezdi Adventure offers an array of bold and striking color options, available in both matte and dual-tone finishes. Riders can choose from Tornado Black, Magnite Maroon, Wolf Grey, and Glacier White, each reflecting a unique adventurous spirit. The bike is equipped with multiple ride modes tailored for different terrains, ensuring optimal performance on and off the road. Additionally, features like an onboard USB charger, Bluetooth connectivity, and turn-by-turn navigation enhance convenience, allowing riders to stay connected and navigate easily on their journeys.

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, remarked, "The Yezdi Adventure has always been the epitome of perfect balance, designed to conquer any terrain. Now, we're redefining that balance. We've incorporated our new Alpha2 liquid-cooled engine, kept the six-speed gearbox, and introduced essential features like switchable ABS modes. But the real game-changer is our approach: we've created a perfect blend of bold design, advanced features, and exceptional performance. We've also disrupted the market with our pricing strategy. So, this isn't merely an upgrade—it's a category revolution. I'm confident that the new Yezdi Adventure will emerge as the top choice for serious adventure riders. It's not just a motorcycle; it's the new benchmark in its class."