Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh

Jawa has added a new variant to its popular 42 Bobber motorcycle lineup. Launched at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) at the All You Can Street Festival in Mumbai, the new Red Sheen variant stands out with its unique design. The fuel tank has a shiny chrome finish with a bold red stripe and a 'Jawa' logo in the center. This new variant joins the Black Mirror edition as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Apart from its fresh design, the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen retains all its original features. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The bike is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and includes an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smooth and efficient gear changes.

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen also offers enhanced rider comfort with a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock and a two-step adjustable seat. Additional features include a USB charging port, a digital console, and all-LED lighting. For safety, the bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

The Jawa 42 Bobber has been a phenomenal success, and we're thrilled to expand the family with the introduction of the Red Sheen." says Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "This head-turning variant injects a shot of vibrant energy into the bobber segment, catering to a new generation of riders who crave a motorcycle that reflects their individuality. The launch at the All You Can Street Festival perfectly embodies Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates self-expression and a love for riding."