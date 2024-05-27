 Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Variant Rolls Out in India at Rs 2.30 Lakh

Apart from its fresh design, the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen retains all its original features.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 27, 2024, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen |

Jawa has added a new variant to its popular 42 Bobber motorcycle lineup. Launched at Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) at the All You Can Street Festival in Mumbai, the new Red Sheen variant stands out with its unique design. The fuel tank has a shiny chrome finish with a bold red stripe and a 'Jawa' logo in the center. This new variant joins the Black Mirror edition as a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Apart from its fresh design, the Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen retains all its original features. It is powered by a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that delivers 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque. The bike is equipped with a 6-speed gearbox and includes an assist and slipper clutch, ensuring smooth and efficient gear changes.

article-image

The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen also offers enhanced rider comfort with a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock and a two-step adjustable seat. Additional features include a USB charging port, a digital console, and all-LED lighting. For safety, the bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels and a dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

article-image
Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen |

The Jawa 42 Bobber has been a phenomenal success, and we're thrilled to expand the family with the introduction of the Red Sheen." says Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "This head-turning variant injects a shot of vibrant energy into the bobber segment, catering to a new generation of riders who crave a motorcycle that reflects their individuality. The launch at the All You Can Street Festival perfectly embodies Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ commitment to fostering a culture that celebrates self-expression and a love for riding."

