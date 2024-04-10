After The Dark Hours Emerges A Spirit: Jawa Perak 2024

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 10, 2024
The new updated Jawa Perak comes in new colours and other improvements.
The Perak features a striking dual-tone combination of matte grey and matte black paint scheme.
The updated badge displays Perak instead of Jawa.
The 2024 updated version of the bike comes with a new diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The bike comes with comes with a 334cc engine that produces 30.2bhp and 32.74Nm of torque.
The Perak rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda Hness CB350.
The Jawa Perak is priced at Rs. 2.13 lakh.
