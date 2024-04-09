Jawa Unveils 2024 Perak in India: New Features and Price Set at Rs. 2.13 Lakh

Jawa Perak |

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle has launched the updated Jawa Perak in India, featuring new colors and improvements. Alongside the Perak, the 42 Bobber has also received updates, now boasting alloy wheels and two fresh color schemes.

For the 2024 model, the Jawa Perak receives an update, introducing a fresh matt black/matt grey dual-tone color scheme. Additionally, new badges adorn the tank, now displaying ‘Perak’ instead of ‘Jawa’, accompanied by a redesigned fuel-filler cap. Among the notable changes is the introduction of a new quilted tan seat, enhancing the motorcycle’s aesthetics and comfort. Furthermore, the foot-pegs have been repositioned 155mm forward, optimizing the rider triangle for more comfortable riding experience.

The 2024 Perak retains its powerful 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 29.49bhp and peak torque of 30Nm, consistent with previous models. Jawa highlights that the Perak offers best-in-class acceleration and braking capabilities. The bike is equipped with large ByBre disc brakes featuring dual-channel ABS ensuring optimal braking performance. Additionally, it features a slip and assist clutch and a new seven-step preload adjustable mono-shock, further enhancing its ride quality and handling.

Jawa 42 Bobber |

Accompanying the launch of the 2024 Perak, Jawa has introduced an updated version of the 42 Bobber. The revamped 42 Bobber showcases diamond-cut alloy wheels and introduces two-fresh color choices – Mystic Cooper and Jasper Red. With prices for the 2024 42 Bobber starting at Rs 2.09 lakh and reaching up to Rs 2.29 lakh for the Black Mirror variant, customers have a range of options to choose from. Retaining its modern appeal, the 42 Bobber comes equipped with LED lights, digital instrumentation, USB charging capabilities, and adjustable seat, and various luggage options, ensuring both style and convenience for riders.Bottom of Form

Read Also Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

In another news, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is gearing up to refresh the existing Yezdi Scrambler with fresh colors, updated tyres, and several design enhancements. A video showcasing the brand new Yezdi Scrambler is circulating on the internet these days.

The bike featured in the video showcases a modern retro design, with the fuel tank resembling that of the Yezdi Adventure but possibly being a new unit, all while adhering to the distinctive angular Yezdi design philosophy.