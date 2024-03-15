 New Yezdi Scrambler Spotted – India Launch Expected Soon!
A video showcasing the brand new Yezdi Scrambler is circulating on the internet these days.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Yezdi Scrambler |

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles is gearing up to refresh the existing Yezdi Scrambler with fresh colors, updated tyres, and several design enhancements. A video showcasing the brand new Yezdi Scrambler is circulating on the internet these days.

The bike featured in the video showcases a modern retro design, with the fuel tank resembling that of the Yezdi Adventure but possibly being a new unit, all while adhering to the distinctive angular Yezdi design philosophy.

article-image

The bike was showcased at a Jawa Yezdi event in Thrissur, Kerala, unveiling a new Red paint option. This color option is not currently available in the market, indicating possible upcoming variations. Additionally, the showcased Yezdi Scrambler sported alloy wheels, along with a flat single-piece seat design instead of the ribbed single-piece sat found in the current model.

Among the noteworthy changes on the new Yezdi Scrambler are distinct rear fender, and a single exhaust on the right side instead of the current dual exhaust setup. Additionally, the motorcycle features a new fuel tank with a slightly altered shape.

article-image

It's uncertain if there will be changes to the engine and specifications, but anticipate a slight weight reduction due to the switch to alloy wheels and a single exhaust, along with the removal of the scrambler beak. The current bike weighs 192 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres and is powered by a 334 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 29.36 bhp and 28.21 Nm of torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

While the Yezdi Scrambler could pose as a strong competitor to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, it's improbable that Yezdi will maintain a price as low as the Hunter’s Rs 1.50 lakh-1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Instead, it's expected to be priced around or slightly above the Rs 2 lakh mark.

