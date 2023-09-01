Royal Enfield launches The New 2023 Bullet 350 At An Introductory Price Of ₹1,73,562 | Image: Royal Enfield (Representative)

Royal Enfield on Friday launched the new 2023 Bullet 350, the latest avatar of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, the company announced through an exchange filing.

“The summer of 1994 was my first long solo ride - across Europe on a Bullet with a tent and a spirit of adventure. I learned a lot, discovered things about myself, and had an experience that I remember so vividly 30 years later. Over the years, I have heard countless Bullet stories of people, groups, families, and moments that have brought enjoyment and meaning to their lives on a ride, or on journey, or over generations," said Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd.

Specifications

The 2023 Bullet 350 is powered by the modern, globally acclaimed 349cc air-oil cooled single cylinder engine that also powers the Meteor, Classic and Hunter. Fuel-injected, it produces 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm resulting in strong, low-end grunt, super smooth linear power delivery and a ride that’s both refined and invigorating. With a primary balancer shaft to cut down vibrations, it feels responsive and refined while its gear shifting is crisp and smooth to an optimised 5-speed gearbox.

The 2023 Bullet 350 is released in three distinct editions. The Bullet Military Red and Military Black are equipped with single channel ABS, rear drum brake and finished with single solid-coloured tanks and classy decals. The Bullet Standard in Black or Maroon are fitted with dual channel ABS and rear discs, and are finished with elegant hand-pinstriped body-coloured tanks and components as well as chrome and gold badges. The Bullet Black Gold is finished with a striking combination of matt and gloss black tank, copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping and on-trend, blacked-out engine and components, and comes with dual channel ABS and rear disc brakes.

All three editions are built with a distinctive 13-litre, teardrop tank and the traditional Royal Enfield casquette that houses a new headlamp along with the signature ‘tiger eyes’ - pilot lights - an enduring feature on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954. More contemporary touches include the new digi-analog instrument cluster that houses an LCD information panel and a USB charging point mounted below the handlebar that is standard across variants.

The 2023 Bullet 350 will be supported by an ecosystem of 37 Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, including nine designed and developed specifically for the Bullet. These include comfortable touring and low-rise seats and touring handlebars. There is also a selection of quality riding gear, including helmets and apparel with detailing that echo the Bullet’s legendary pinstriping.

Price

The Bullet is available for bookings in India starting September 1, and retails and test rides begin from September 3, 2023. Ex-showroom price for the motorcycle will be Rs 1,73,562 for the Military Black and Red, Rs 1,97,436 for the Standard, and Rs 2,15,801 for the Bullet Black Gold. The new Bullet 350 will be available in Europe by the next quarter and will be launched across SARRC, APAC and Americas in a phased manner.

