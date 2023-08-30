Royal Enfield Launches Track School To Unleash Racing Passion | Image: Royal Enfield (Representative)

Royal Enfield, the venerated motorcycle manufacturer, is setting the stage ablaze with the unveiling of the Royal Enfield Track School. Steered by a passion for performance, this remarkable institution is all set to redefine the racing landscape, placing the spotlight squarely on skill refinement and adrenaline-charged excitement.

Fueled by the mighty GT650 twin-cylinder motorcycle, the track school emerges as a haven for both budding racers and dedicated enthusiasts. More than just a training ground, it promises to instill not only racing finesse but also a heightened sense of road responsibility, forging riders who are adept both on and off the track.

Under the vigilant guidance of seasoned instructors and astride cutting-edge motorcycles, participants will hurdle over barriers and break speed limits while fine-tuning their abilities. With its immersive curriculum, the Royal Enfield Track School is poised to galvanize the racing community, granting them access to unparalleled education right at the heart of the track.

This visionary initiative is not an isolated venture but an integral component of Royal Enfield's global Motorsports vision. Nestled alongside prestigious events like the GT Cup, women's racing initiatives, and international Flat Track endeavors, the school is sowing the seeds of excellence across continents. From India to the United States, and from Europe to the UK, the passion for performance is universal.

Read Also Royal Enfield announces sale volume for March 2023 and FY23

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)