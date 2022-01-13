Yezdi makes a comeback; Classic Legends drives in three bikes priced up to Rs 2.09 lakh

Classic Legends re-launched the iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi with the roll out of three models.

The priced is slated to be between Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company launched three models -- Yezdi Roadster at a starting price of Rs 1.98 lakh, Scrambler at Rs 2.04 lakh and Adventure range at Rs 2.09 lakh.

The three bikes come with the same liquid-cooled, fuel-injected 334 cc engine but are tuned to deliver different power outputs.

The company has commenced the bookings of the range with an amount of Rs 5,000 only.

