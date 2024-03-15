Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

Royal Enfield Classic 650 - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - motorradonline.de

Royal Enfield is planning to expanding its 650cc line-up, which is why the Classic 650 has been seen again, this time in Europe. The motorcycle was spotted without any coverings, showing that it is getting close to being ready for sale. This mean that, soon riders might see the Classic 650 hitting the roads.

Similar to its smaller sibling, the Classic 350, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 sports a vintage design that brings back old-school charm. It features a circular LED headlight with daytime running lights, traditional mirrors, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. Additionally, the taillight and indicators maintain the classic round shape while being LED units. Other notable elements include wire-spoked wheels and a peashooter-style exhaust system.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - motorradonline.de

Handling the suspension, the motorcycle will have a telescopic fork setup in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear. During testing, the rear springs were seen in blue, hinting at different spring rates being experimented with. The bike will roll on wire-spoke wheels with aluminium rims and will have disc brakes at both ends.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 runs on a 648cc parallel-twin engine, also found in other models like the Continental GT, Interceptor, Super Meteor, and Shotgun. Known for its smooth gear shifts, strong low-speed pickup, and easy throttle control, this engine produces 46.4 bhp of power and 52.3Nm of torque. It transfers power to the rear wheel through a 6-speed gearbox.

Read Also Royal Enfield Launches The New 2023 Bullet 350 At An Introductory Price Of ₹1,73,562

Royal Enfield Classic 650 - Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - motorradonline.de

Although, Royal Enfield has not yet announced the launch date for the Classic 650, many speculate it will be released around the festive season of Diwali this year. In terms of pricing, it’s anticipated that Royal Enfield will position the Classic 650 at below Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

In the month of February 2024, Royal Enfield sold a total of 75,935 motorcycles, marking a 6% increase compared to the 71,544 units sold during the same period last year.