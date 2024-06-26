 Jawa Yezdi Launches 350 Series with Alloy Models and Fresh Colors
The Jawa 350 is equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It produces 22.2bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.2Nm at 5,000 rpm.

Jawa has refreshed its 350 model lineup in India for the 2024 model year. The updated Jawa 350 now includes new alloy-wheel version priced between Rs 2.09 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside the existing spoked-wheel variants, the new alloy models are available in three fresh color choices: Obsidian Black, Grey, and Deep Forest.

The Jawa 350's spoked-wheel version now begins at Rs 1.99 lakh, marking a reduction of about Rs 16,000 from its earlier price. Alongside existing options like Maroon, Black, and Mystique Orange from the Chrome lineup, Jawa has introduced a fresh White color choice. These updates offer customers more affordability and a broader selection of colors to choose from, aiming to make the Jawa 350 more attractive to potential buyers.

The Jawa 350 is equipped with a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It produces 22.2bhp at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 28.2Nm at 5,000 rpm. Power is transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox that includes an assist and slipper clutch for smoother gear changes. The Jawa 350 features a fuel tank that holds 13.2 litres of fuel. It sits comfortably with a ground clearance of 178mm and a seat height of 802mm.

Commenting on the launch, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “Jawa 350 is our homage to the revolutionary design of the Type 353 and 354 models that were iconic in their time. With its timeless design and modern engineering, the Jawa 350 continues to set new benchmarks in the motorcycle industry. At Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, our endeavor is to prioritize customer satisfaction and to cater to different preferences of customers, we are glad to present the Jawa 350 range with both alloy and spoke variants.”

In addition to popular models such as the Jawa Perak, Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Adventure, the enhanced Jawa 350 lineup now expands the diverse range of Jawa Yezdi motorcycles.

Jawa Yezdi Launches 350 Series with Alloy Models and Fresh Colors

