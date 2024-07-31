Save the Date: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Arrives on August 12

Royal Enfield Classic 350 |

Royal Enfield is gearing up to enhance its best-selling Classic 350 with a fresh update, set to launch on August 12. This latest version, which follows a significant overhaul in late 2021, will now come equipped with contemporary LED lighting, including for the headlight, taillight, and turn indicators. The addition of these modern features is designed to boost both safety and style, ensuring the Classic remains a strong contender in a competitive market.

The upcoming 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will maintain its current engine setup, sticking with the proven 349cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This powertrain, paired with a 5-speed gearbox, continues to deliver a robust 20bhp and 27Nm of torque.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 may introduce some changes in its variant offerings, with reports suggesting that the lower trims might feature a rear drum brake. Additionally, the new model could come with updated switch gear and an improved instrument cluster. Pricing for the updated Classic 350 is expected to be close to the current model’s range, which is Rs 1.93 lakh for the base variant and Rs 2.25 lakh for the top-end variant.

Recently, Royal Enfield has introduced its highly anticipated Guerrilla 450, the newest addition to its lineup. Built on the Sherpa 450 platform like the Himalayan, the roadster made its debut at an event in Barcelona, Spain. The Indian variant of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced starting at Rs 2.39 lakh, with the top model available for Rs 2.54 lakh, both prices being ex-showroom.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, delivering 40Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm and 39.5bhp of maximum power at 8,000rpm.

Royal Enfield has launched much-awaited Guerrilla 450, offering fresh addition to its range. This bike comes in five distinct colors spread across three variants: Smoke and Playa Black for the Analogue line, Playa Black and Gold Dip for the Dash line, and Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue for the Flash line.