Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Waiting Time in India Extends to 7 Weeks

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, launched in India on 17th July, has created a significant buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts. The waiting period for this highly anticipated bike varies across cities. In Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, the waiting time is around 45 days, although it may extend based on demand. Delhi faces the longest waiting period, reaching up to 50 days. Booking is open with a token amount of Rs 10,000.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts a sleek and modern design with bold styling cues. It features a unique round headlamp, a contoured fuel tank, and minimalist bodywork, blending contemporary aesthetics with a touch of classic elegance. This new look is designed to appeal to a younger, style-savvy audience.

The Guerrilla 450 is offered in three variants: the Analogue priced at Rs 2.39 lakh, the Dash at Rs 2.49 lakh, and the Flash at Rs 2.54 lakh, all ex-showroom. It comes in five vibrant colors across these variants. The Analogue is available in Smoke and Playa Black, the Dash in Playa Black and Gold Dip, and the Flash in Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is equipped with a 452cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, the same reliable Sherpa unit used in the Himalayan. It generates 39.5 bhp and 40Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, offering a perfect mix of power and efficiency for both urban commuting and long rides.

The bike features a USD fork in the front and a standard telescopic fork, while the rear is fitted with an adjustable mono-shock. It is built on a tubular frame with dimensions of 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height. The Guerrilla 450 has a wheelbase of 1,440 mm, a seat height of 780 mm—45 mm lower than the Himalayan—and a ground clearance of 169 mm.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 offers a range of modern features, including a ride-by-wire throttle and two selectable riding modes: Eco and Performance. It is equipped with dual-channel ABS but lacks traction control. The premium variants feature a four-inch circular display that connects with smartphones for navigation through Google Maps, media management, and bike settings. The base model comes with a digital-analog instrument cluster, with an optional Tripper pod upgrade available.