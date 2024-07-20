Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Top 5 Highlights That Will Attract Buyers

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Royal Enfield has once again captured the imagination of motorcycle enthusiasts with its latest offering, the Guerrilla 450. This new model combines the classic charm of Royal Enfield with modern engineering, promising a ride that’s as thrilling as it is reliable. Here are the top five highlights of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 that are sure to attract buyers:

Read Also Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

What’s New?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is a completely new bike in terms of design and appearance, marking its entry as the latest sub-500cc roadster. Built on the same platform as the Royal Enfield Himalayan, it promises to bring a fresh and exciting option to the market.

Read Also Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Striking New Design

Breaking away from the traditional Royal Enfield aesthetic, the Guerrilla 450 introduces a completely new design. This roadster features a sleek, modern look with aggressive styling elements. The bike includes a distinctive round headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank, and minimalist bodywork giving it a contemporary appeal while still maintaining a hint of classic charm. This fresh design is aimed at attracting a younger, more style-conscious audience.

Read Also Royal Enfield Launches The New 2023 Bullet 350 At An Introductory Price Of ₹1,73,562

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Price and Color Options

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in three distinct variants: the Analogue at Rs 2.39 lakh, the Dash at Rs 2.49 lakh, and the Flash at Rs 2.54 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in five distinct colors across its three variants. The Analogue variant comes in Smoke and Playa Black, the Dash variant offers Playa Black and Gold Dip, and the Flash variant is available in Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

Read Also Royal Enfield expanding global footprint with its fifth international CKD assembly unit in Nepal

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Engine & Hardware

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Sherpa engine, the same robust unit found in the Himalayan. This engine delivers 39.5 bhp and 40Nm of torque, coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, providing an ideal balance of power and efficiency for both city commuted and long-distance rides.

The bike features a USD fork at the front and a conventional telescopic fork, the rear is equipped with an adjustable mono-shock. The suspension system is mounted on a tubular frame with dimensions of 2,090 mm in length, 833 mm in width, and 1,125 mm in height. The Guerrilla 450 has a wheelbase of 1,440 mm, a seat height of 780 mm – 45 mm lower than the Himalayan – and ground clearance of 169 mm.

Read Also Royal Enfield Launches Track School To Unleash Racing Passion

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Features

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is equipped with advanced features including a ride-by-wire throttle and two selectable ride modes: Eco and Performance. It also comes with dual-channel ABS, though it does not have traction control. The higher-end variants boast a four-inch circular display that integrates with smartphones for navigation via Google Maps, media controls, and bike setting management. The base model includes a digital-analog instrument cluster, with the Tripper pod available as an optional upgrade.