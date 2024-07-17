Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Royal Enfield has introduced its highly anticipated Guerrilla 450, the newest addition to its lineup. Built on the Sherpa 450 platform like the Himalayan, the roadster made its debut at an event in Barcelona, Spain. The Indian variant of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced starting at Rs 2.39 lakh, with the top model available for Rs 2.54 lakh, both prices being ex-showroom.

Read Also Royal Enfield Classic 650 Spotted Testing Again

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Royal Enfield has launched much-awaited Guerrilla 450, offering fresh addition to its range. This bike comes in five distinct colors spread across three variants: Smoke and Playa Black for the Analogue line, Playa Black and Gold Dip for the Dash line, and Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue for the Flash line.

Read Also Royal Enfield Launches The New 2023 Bullet 350 At An Introductory Price Of ₹1,73,562

Built on the same platform as the second-generation Himalayan 450, the Guerrilla 450 features a refined chassis and powertrain to suit its sportier roadster style. It boasts a steel tubular frame, a seat height of 780mm, and a kerb weight of 185 kg, making it both accessible and agile.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

The Guerrilla 450 is designed as a true road-focused roadster with distinctive design elements. It features a circular LED headlamp and LED turn indicators, a sleek 11-litre fuel tank, and a one-piece seat. However, it retains similar body panels, including the tail section, side panels, and a stubby exhaust.

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is powered by a 452cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine, delivering 40Nm of peak torque at 5,500rpm and 39.5bhp of maximum power at 8,000rpm. This engine is paired with a slip-and-assist clutch and a six-speed gearbox, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

Read Also Royal Enfield expanding global footprint with its fifth international CKD assembly unit in Nepal

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 |

The Guerrilla 450 comes packed with features such as ride-by-wire throttle and two ride modes, Eco and Performance, for quick adjustments. While it includes dual-channel ABS, it lacks traction control. The top-end models feature a four-inch circular display with smartphone connectivity, Google Maps, and media controls, plus access to bike settings. The base model offers a digital analogue device, with the Tripper pod available as an optional add-on.

In India, the Guerrilla 450 enters a competitive arena, challenging rivals like the Triumph Speed 400, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Harley-Davidson X440, and Hero Mavrick 440 in the roadster segment.