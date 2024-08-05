Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Spotted with Premium Features: Expected Launch in 2025

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 - Spy Image | Spy Picture Courtesy - MotorBeam

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 has made its first appearance on the roads during testing. The heavily camouflaged test bike reveals several distinctive features. Among these are spoked wheels, dual petal disc brakes at the front, and a prominent digital instrument cluster. The Himalayan 650 also boasts fully adjustable USD forks, a sturdy upswept exhaust, split seats, split grab handles, and LED indicators.

Read Also Save the Date: Royal Enfield Classic 350 Arrives on August 12

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is expected to share its engine with the RE Super Meteor 650, featuring a 648cc air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder unit. This engine delivers 47.45 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Himalayan 650 will adopt the suspension setup from the RE Himalayan 450, which includes a long-travel inverted fork at the front and a mono-shock rear suspension. This combination aims to enhance both performance and comfort for the adventure motorcycle.

Read Also Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Waiting Time in India Extends to 7 Weeks

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will introduce the brand’s first dual-petal disc braking system, a feature usually seen on super sport bikes. The motorcycle will be equipped with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, which will be fitted with tube tyres. Spy shots suggest the Himalayan 650 will include a 5-inch TFT instrument console, akin to the one found in the recently launched Guerilla 450.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is currently undergoing initial testing, with a final production model anticipated to launch later in 2025. The expected price for the Himalayan 650 is projected to be under 4 lakhs (ex-showroom). In the 650cc adventure bike category, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will compete against models like the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and the Kawasaki Versys 650.

Read Also Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched in India: All You Need to Know

Royal Enfield introduced the Himalayan 450 last year, which starts at Rs. 2.69 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Himalayan 450 is powered by a 451.65cc liquid-cooled, DOHC single-cylinder engine that delivers 40.02 PS at 8,000 RPM and 40 Nm of torque at 5,500 RPM.