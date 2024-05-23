Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Facelift Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3.35 Crore

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 |

The much-anticipated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 facelift has made its grand debut in India, boasting a starting price of Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom). Among the key highlights are its sleek cosmetic upgrades and a range of new features.

Under the hood, it's got a powerful 4.0L twin-turbocharged V8 engine, now even better with a 48V integrated starter generator. This means it can pump out an impressive 557bhp and 770Nm of torque, all paired up with a smooth 9-speed automatic gearbox. This powerhouse promises an impressive output of 557bhp and 770Nm of torque, seamlessly mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes claims of acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 250kmph.

The interior of the updated Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 remains unchanged, but there are some cool new additions. It now features the latest MBUX software with snazzy graphics, updated telematics, and even hand gestures for certain commands. Plus, there’s a handy fingerprint sensor for added security. Inside, you’ll find a new steering wheel, updated AC vents, ventilated rear seats, massage functions, and the ability to recline 43.5 degrees.

This luxury ride also boasts a top-notch 590W Burmester 3D surround system, Level 2 ADAS suite, and some fancy Maybach-specific ambient lighting. There's even a central tablet on the fold-down armrest, an extendable leg rest, and twin rear 11.6-inch MBUX screens. And let's not forget the signature Mercedes Energizing package and first-class lounge seats with a continuous centre console.

On the outside, the front of the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 facelift sports a new grille and bumper, along with some fresh Maybach-specific tailpipes and LED tail-lamps. Standard are the multi-spoke 22-inch wheels, but you can upgrade to the classic deep-dish monobloc 23-inch Maybach wheels if you are feeling fancy. The car is available in three color options – Black, Silver Metallic, and Polar White.