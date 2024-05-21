Audi Unveils Q7 Bold Edition in India, Priced at Rs 97.84 Lakh

Audi Q7 Bold Edition |

Audi has introduced the Q7 Bold Edition in India, with a price tag of Rs 97.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the recent launch of the Q3 Bold Edition, the limited-run Q7 variant is now available in four additional exterior colors: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.

The Audi Q7 Bold Edition features a sturdy exterior accentuated by black styling elements, including a glossy black grille, blacked-out Audi logos on both the front and rear, and blacked-out window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “The Audi Q7 has been an icon in Audi's Q family, merging remarkable driving dynamics with incredible versatility. With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence. The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology.”

The Audi Q7 Bold Edition includes the Black Styling Package, with a glossy black front grille, black Audi rings on the front and back, and black window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails. It also features Matrix LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels for a premium look.

Inside, the Q7 Bold Edition has a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Other features include four-zone automatic climate control, Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and seven drive modes.

The Q7 Bold Edition runs on a 3.0-litre V6 engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology, delivering 335bhp and 500Nm of torque. It features an eight-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. This powerful SUV can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.