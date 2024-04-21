Smooth, Sleek And Sedan: 2024 Audi A3

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 21, 2024
The Audi A3 is one of the prime forces in the sedan segment.
The car's engine gives a top performance of 143bhpb at 3500-4000rpm.
The five-seater car has a ground clearance of 165 mm.
The Audi TFSI engine has a displacement of 1968 cc.
In a price sensitive this German car gives a mileage of 20.38 kmpl.
The Acura Integra and the Volvo S60 are some of A3's challengers.
The estimated price of the Audi A3 is set in the range of Rs 29.21 - Rs 32.21 lakh.
