 Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance Now Available in India at Rs 3.30 Crore
Visually, the new AMG S 63 E Performance distinguishes itself from the standard S-Class with several cosmetic upgrades.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 23, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance |

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the AMG S 63 E Performance model in India. The AMG S 63 E Performance priced at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The AMG S 63 E Performance, known as the most powerful variant of the S-Class, boasts a 4.0L V8 plug-in hybrid engine. It comes with a 13.1kWh battery pack and a 190bhp/320Nm electric motor positioned on the rear axle. With combined power and torque outputs reaching 802bhp and 1430Nm, respectively, it promises exceptional performance.

article-image

Equipped with the 4Matic system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox featuring a ‘Race Start’ function, the AMG S 63 E Performance accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in a mere 3.3 seconds. In its all-electric mode, the car can travel up to 33km and reach a maximum speed of 125kmph. It offers eight different drive modes, ensuring a customizable driving experience.

The new MBUX software brings a significant interior update to the Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance, offering specialized AMG and hybrid displays along with an exclusive ‘Super Sport’ theme. Notable interior enhancements include a fresh four-spoke AMG steering wheel and unique AMG pedals. The cabin also boasts a Burmester 3D surround sound system, four-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS suite, 64-color ambient lighting, and a striking 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen with a captivating waterfall effect positioned at the centre of the dashboard. Mercedes-Benz provides various optional features, including an augmented reality HUD with 3D graphics, rear seat entertainment, and executive lounge seats.

article-image

Visually, the new AMG S 63 E Performance distinguishes itself from the standard S-Class with several cosmetic upgrades. At the front, it showcases the iconic Panamericana grille adorned with the signature logo, a more pronounced chin, and a sportier bumper featuring large air intakes. Moving to the rear, the AMG-specific rear diffuser incorporates quad exhaust pipes for a dynamic look. Standard on the AMG S 63 E Performance are 10-spoke, 20-inch alloy wheels, while 21-inch wheels are available as an option. Additionally, buyers have the choice to enhance the exterior with the Night Exterior and Carbon Fiber package.

