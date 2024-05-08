Mercedes Showcases New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet

By: Vikrant Durgale | May 08, 2024
The AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, the entry-level drop-top from Mercedes' performance division that will compete with the BMW M440i, has been unveiled.
It has a 48V starter-generator in addition to the same 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged straight six engine (the "M256") as the E-53 saloon.
Mercedes' Aircap system, which uses a wind deflector to divert airflow away from the driver and passenger's heads, is configurable by the driver.
Red brake calipers, a drift mode, and a "race start" feature that cuts the 0-100 kph time to 4.2 seconds are all included in the optional AMG performance package.
The Cabriolet has also received a raft of styling upgrades to match its AMG billing. Its flared front- wheel arches accommodate a front track that’s 58mm wider than the standard CLE’s
a maximum torque of 600 Nm for 10-second bursts when the driver engages the car's Overboost function, with an output of 449 horsepower and 560 Nm.
