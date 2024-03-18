Mahindra XUV300 Facelift: New Details Revealed, Launch Soon!

Mahindra XUV300 Spotted Testing | Image Courtesy: Rushlane

The compact SUV category is fiercely competitive in the Indian car market. Mahindra is currently updating its XUV300, an it is spotted again during testing. It’s launch is expected in the next few weeks.

During testing, three distinct versions of the Mahindra XUV300 were seen together. Although the front and rear parts were covered. The base and mid-range models sported steel wheels with plastic caps, each with its unique design. On the other hand, the top-tier variant featured the same sleek diamond-cut alloy wheels found in the current model. Additionally, all three variants were equipped with turn indicators located on the wing mirrors.



In a sneak peek inside the Mahindra XUV300 test model, it is equipped with a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, similar to what is seen in the Mahindra XUV400. There is a possibility that the XUV300 facelift might also come with a fully digital instrument cluster.

The Mahindra XUV300 offers two versions of its 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine: one with 110bhp and another with 131bhp, along with a 1.5-litre diesel engine generating 117bhp. The TurboSport variant, which boasts 131bhp, is exclusively available with a manual transmission, while the other two models offer both manual and AMT gearbox choices. With the upcoming XUV300 facelift, it is anticipated that a new torque converter automatic option will be introduced for the 1.2-litre TGDi engine.



It is expected that the Mahindra XUV300 facelift will sport a significant redesign at the front and rear, drawing inspiration from Mahindra’s upcoming BE line-up of electic SUVs set to debut in 2025. Interestingly, Mahindra dealerships were recently offering substantial discounts of up to Rs 1.82 lakh on the Mahindra XUV300, indicating that the facelift may be right around the corner.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift will compete with Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue in the Indian market.