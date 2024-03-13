Anand Mahindra Gifts Electric Car To R Praggnanadhaa’s Parents; Chess Prodigy Thanks Him

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, fulfilled R Praggnanadhaa’s parents dream of owing an electric car. R Praggnanadhaa, India’s youngest chess grandmaster, thanked Mahindra on X, for the generous gift.

R Praggnanadhaa, the youngest player to reach a Chess World Cup final, shared photos on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter) showing his family with the new Mahindra XUV4OO. In his caption, he expressed gratitude to Anand Mahindra, saying, “Received XUV 4OO. My parents are happy, Thank You Anand Mahindra sir”.

In 2023, a widely shared image on social media depicted R Praggnanadhaa’s mother beaming with pride as she looked at her son. This moment was captured after the young chess prodigy advanced to the finals of the FIDE World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During that period, Anand Mahindra reposted the image on X with the caption, ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ (Mother, salute to you)’. In response, numerous netizens urged Anand Mahindra to honour him with a Mahindra SUV, as seen in the multitude of X messages directed towards him. These requests highlighted Anand Mahindra’s track record of gifting cars to atheletes in recognition of their exceptional achievements.

The Mahindra XUV4OO has a price range of Rs 15.99 lakh to 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s available in two trims and offers two battery options. The smaller battery has capacity of 34.5 kWh and can go up to 375 kms on a single charge. The larger battery, with 39.4 kWh, offers a claimed range of 456 kms. The EC trim offers two charger option – 3.3 kW and 7.2 kW. Meanwhile, the EL trim only comes with a 7.2 kW charger.

Mahindra XUV 4OO is specifically designed to compete with the Tata Nexon EV, which falls within the price range of Rs 14.49 lakh to 19.29 lakh.

Anand Mahindra has a reputation for generously gifting cars, extending beyond cricketers to exceptional individuals. Mahindra has recently expressed his wish to gift a Thar SUV to Naushad Khan, the father of the cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, as a gesture of admiration. Sarfaraz Khan, who made his international test cricket debut on Febraury 15, 2024, at Rajkot against England. Notably, Mahindra Thar SUV were gifted to cricketers such as Shubhman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, and Thangarasu Natarajan.

However, Mahindra’s generosity extends beyond the realm of cricket. An inspiring example is Sheetal Devi, a 16-year old armless archer who secured two Gold medals for India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Expressing his admiration on X, Mahindra wrote to Sheetal, ‘I will never, ever again complain about petty problems in my life. Sheetal Devi you are a teacher to us, Please pick any car from our range and we will award it to you & customize it for your use’.