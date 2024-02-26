 IND vs ENG: Fans Ask Anand Mahindra 'When Are You Gifting Thar?' After MG India 'Hints' At Hector For Ranchi Test Hero Dhruv Jurel
Player of the Match Dhruv Jurel top-scored in India's first innings with 90 runs before playing a crucial knock of 39 not out on Day 4 to help India chase down 192 and win the Ranchi Test by 5 wickets on Monday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Morris Garrages India on Monday hinted at the possibility of gifting a brand new Hector SUV to cricketer Dhruv Jurel after his heroics in the Ranchi Test against England over the weekend.

Jurel top-scored in India's first innings with 90 runs before playing a crucial knock of 39 not out to help India chase down 192 at the JSCA stadium. The 23-year-old was adjudged Player of the Match for his batting exploits and

The result helped India taken an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the 5-Test series.

MG Hector coming Dhruv Jurel's way

"Congrats Team India & Kudos to Dhruv Jurel. We have seen you behind the stumps, now we would love to see you behind the wheel," MG India tweeted after India's 5-wicket win but it seems more like banter from the British car manufacturer.

Fans however, immediately started tagging Anand Mahindra in the tweet, asking him whether he would gift Jurel a Thar like he has done for so many athletes in the past.

Notably, Mahindra had recently announced a Thar as gift for Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad after the Mumbai cricketer made his long-awaited India debut in the third Test in Rajkot earlier this month.

Anand Mahindra gets trolled:

Jurel heroics help India clinch Test series vs England

India chased down the tricky target thanks to the knocks from captain Rohit Sharma (55), Shubman Gill (52*) and Jurel.

The hosts were reeling at 120 for 5 at one stage on Day 4 before Gill and Jurel joined forces to stitch a match-winning partnership worth 72 runs for the 6th wicket which took India past the finish line in the second session.

Jurel's knocks were the highlight of the victory as the Indian team management seems to have finally found a replacement for the injured Rishabh Pant after trying out KS Bharat and KL Rahul behind the stumps in South Africa and against England at home over the last few months.

