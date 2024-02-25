'Hype Sabko Karo': Virender Sehwag Wants Equal Recognition For All India Debutants After Dhruv Jurel's Heroics

Virender Sehwag praises Dhruv Jurel. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Dhruv Jurel must get as much hype as Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal for his performance in the 4th Test against England in Ranchi. Taking to his official handle on X, the former opener reckons everyone deserves equal recognition for their efforts in the series.

Jurel crafted an invaluable innings of 90 in the ongoing Test against England in Ranchi to reduce the deficit to 46. The 23-year-old batted excellently with the tailenders, adding over 130 runs as India reached 307 in reply to England's first-innings total of 353.

Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve.

Taking to his official handle on X, Sehwag suggested that Jurel hasn't got the hype that the other youngsters have got. He wrote on one of his earlier tweets in praise of Jurel's temperament, given the situation.

"Not to degrade or demean anyone, but hype should be on performance and be equal. Some guys have bowled brilliantly, some have batted exceptionally but haven’t got the hype they deserve. Akash Deep was outstanding here, Yashasvi has been brilliant through the series and so was Sarfaraz at Rajkot and Dhruv Jurel in all his opportunities. Hype sabko karo."

"One of the least hyped guys is Kuldeep Yadav" - Virender Sehwag

Amid Kuldeep Yadav's exceptional spell, the 45-year-old wrote in a separate tweet on the platform that the wrist-spinner has often gone unnoticed and reckons hardly has anyone hyped him. He added:

"When it comes to hype, one of the least hyped guys is Kuldeep Yadav. Been exceptional for many years, but never got a online fan club or people to hype him as the next big thing. Deserves a lot more credit and hype than he gets."

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 as England hope to claw their way back after losing back-to-back matches.