Lexus LM 350h Rolls Into India, Priced At ₹2 Crore For The Ultimate Luxury Experience!

Lexus LM 350h |

Lexus India introduced the 2024 LM 350h in India, starting price at Rs 2.00 Crore (ex-showroom). It is basically a fancy version of the Toyota Vellfire. You can get it in two types: one with seven seats and the other with four seats. The four-seater variant will cost you Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). Bookings for the Lexus LM were available since August 2023.

In 2020, Toyota’s luxury division Lexus, introduced the LM 350h in India. Now, in 2024 there is a notable update for this luxury MPV. The Lexus LM 350h has received some changes in its looks and features.

Lexus LM 350h - Side Profile |

The Lexus LM 350h exterior got a major update. The front now has slim LED headlights and unique boomerang-shaped day-time running lights, along with a sleek grille. The grille has 3D design, making the MPV look promising. The side of the vehicle looks much like its Toyota counterpart, with a noticeable shoulder line, a flat roof, and large windows.

Inside the LM 350h, there is a plethora of features to enjoy. These include an infrared ray sensor climate control, a versatile multi-position tip-up seat, a power seat with a long side rail, and a frequency-sensitive piston valve.

Read Also Lexus gears up to drive in EVs, consolidate sales infra in India

However, the highlight is the second row, which comes with luxurious features for comfort and convenience. It boasts unique creature comforts from Lexus, like armrest and ottoman heaters, a separate audio system for the front and rear, a power sliding door switch with a see-saw handle design, and a removable remote panel that controls all functions for rear-seat passengers. Additionally, Lexus provides an option for a massive 48-inch TV installed between the front and rear parts of the cabin.

Lexus LM 350h - Cabin |

Read Also Toyota Rumion MPV In India Faces Extended Waiting Period!

Lexus provides a variety of active safety features for added security. These include Safe Exit Assist with door opening control, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, Automatic High Beam, Adaptive High Beam System, Blind Spot Monitor, and Digital Inside Rear View Mirror.

The Lexus LM 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre inline 4-cylinder hybrid engine, which produces a maximum output of 246 bhp. This powertrain includes a low-resistance nickel-metal hydride battery that collects energy from the engine transfers it to the twin electric motors. There is a 134kW motor at the front and a 40kW unit at the rear, which kicks in during situations like low traction or when accelerating quickly.

Lexus LM 350h - Second Row |

Read Also Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Set To Launch On April 3

Expressing his views on the announcement, Lexus India Executive Vice-President Tanmay Bhattacharya said, “The debut of the all-new Lexus LM in India marks a pivotal moment for us, as we embark on a journey into the realm of ultra-luxury mobility."

Upon announcing commencement of its bookings last year, the new Lexus LM had become an instant hit in the country reiterating our belief that India is home to ultra HNIs who yearn for heightened indulgence & experiences.