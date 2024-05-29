Kia Seltos HTE Base Variant Introduces Five New Colours, Starting at Rs 10.90 Lakh

Kia Seltos |

Kia has introduced five new color options for the Base variant of its Seltos SUV in India. The THE variant, which was previously available only in Sparkling Silver and Clear White, now also comes in Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Intense Red, Gravity Grey, and Aurora Black Pearl. These updates are limited to single-tone options, with dual-tone colors starting from the higher GTX+ models. Despite the new colors, the features, specifications, and prices of the Kia Seltos THE variant remain the same.

The Kia Seltos SUV’s base THE model is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces 113bhp of maximum power and 144Nm of peak torque. According to Kia, the THE variant offers a fuel efficiency of 17km/l.

Read Also Kia Seltos Expands Lineup, Introduces Two New Variants In India

Kia Seltos | Kia

The base model of the Kia Seltos comes with halogen projector headlights, unlike the LED headlights and DRLs found in higher variants. It also has a 4.2-inch color TFT driver display instead of a digital screen. For safety, this entry-level variant includes six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and hill assist.

Read Also New Kia Carnival Facelift Spied Uncovered Ahead of India Launch

The new Kia Seltos is available in three trim levels: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. In the Indian market, it is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh. The redesigned model, launched last year, competes in the compact SUV segment against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen C3 Aircross, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.