Kia Seltos Expands Lineup, Introduces Two New Variants In India

The Kia Seltos, a well-liked compact SUV in India’s C-segment, rolled onto the scene in August 2019 and underwent a facelift last year. To keep up the competition, Kia has been working on updating the model regularly. In a recent move, they have introduced two new automatic variants, both falling under the HTK+ trim. Priced at Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the HTK+ diesel AT and Rs 15.40 lakh for the HTK+ petrol CVT (ex-showroom).
The diesel AT model was previously offered in various variants: HTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line. Another new addition to the 1.5-litre diesel-powered Seltos HTK+ is an automatic six-speed torque converter variant. This particular model stands as the most affordable diesel Seltos option available, with a price tag of 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Prior to the introduction of this new model, the diesel automatic Seltos lineup commenced with the HTX grade, which was priced 1.30 lakh higher.
Featuring a range of impressive attributes, the new HTK+ variant (diesel AT and petrol CVT) of the car includes electrically folding ORVMs, cruise control, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, a smart key equipped with an engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, rear defogger, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, rear wiper and wiper washer along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. Additionally, it comes with steering-mounted controls for added convenience.
Offering three engine choices, the Kia Seltos comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel turbo engine, and a newly introduced 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT. Conversely, the diesel engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, or 6-speed automatic transmission. The latest addition to the lineup is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, generating 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, which can be coupled with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.
The SUV is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom), competing against rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.