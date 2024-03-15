Kia Clavis SUV Testing Begins In India, Launch Soon

Kia Clavis Spy Shots | Image Courtesy - Shorts Car

In the coming year, Kia India gears up to unveil brand-new vehicles. Among them, this year’s highlights include the next generation Carnival MPV and the flagship EV9, a three-row electric SUV. Additionally, the company plans to introduce a new compact SUV by the year end. Rumoured to be named Kia Clavis, this small SUV is set to hit the market in early 2025.

The Kia Clavis, a sub-4 meter SUV, has been spotted testing in India for the first time. From the latest spy images, it is expected to be as long as or slightly longer than the Kia Sonet. Positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos in the Kia’s line-up, this SUV is aimed at buyers seeking a lifestyle vehicle.

The upcoming Kia Clavis SUV will take design cues from Kia’s global SUVs like the Telluride. It will have a tall and boxy shape with a high ground clearance. Spy shots reveal rugged features such as prominent body cladding, roof rails, and large windows. Compared to the Hyundai Exter, the Clavis appears bigger, with a flat roof and flush door handles. Its design highlights include Kia’s signature grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, and vertically place L-shaped LED lights.

The Kia Clavis is expected to adopt the same interior layout as other modern Kia vehicles. It’s anticipated to include features such as a larger touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and automatic air conditioning.

Previous spy shots suggest that the Clavis will offer additional features like panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. Furthermore, the SUV is set to incorporate advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams. With its taller stature and wider body, the sub-4 meter Clavis is poised to offer more spacious cabin compared to the Sonet.

The Kia Clavis compact SUV will offer both petrol and electric versions. It will likely have a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, with a hybrid option. These engines will be mated with manual and automatic gearbox choices.

Expect the petrol version early in 2025, and the electric one later next year. Kia will make Clavis locally and export it to some other countries too.