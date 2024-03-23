Kia India to Raise Prices By 3% from April 1

Kia Seltos | Kia

Kia India has announced that starting April 1, 2024, the prices of all its products will increase. The company is raising prices by 3% across all its models due to rising commodity price and supply-chain-related costs. This is the first time Kia is raising prices for its cars like Seltos, Sonet, and Carens.

The Kia Sonet, which is company’s cheapest car, got an update for 2024. It now costs between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Sonet comes in three variants – Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The Tech Line has different sub-vasriants like HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the GT Line and X-Line come in single variant each, namely GTX+ and X-Line.

Read Also Kia Clavis SUV Testing Begins In India, Launch Soon

KIA Sonet |

Under the hood, the updated Kia Sonet has two petrol engines. One is a 1.2-itre, 4-cylinder engine with 82bhp power, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The other is a 1.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine with 118bhp power, available with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Additionally, Kia is reintroducing the diesel manual option It comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, a 6-speed iMT, or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Kia introduced the Seltos in India back in 2019. Since its introduction Kia has made over 6.13 lakh Seltos units in India, with about 75% sold locally. In July 2023, a facelift was introduced, priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos offers three engine options: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo diesel, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Kia Carens |

After the Seltos, Kia’s next vehicle is the Carens, which has 31% of customers choosing models with connected car technology. This MP was introduced in February 2022 and became quite popular in India.

Kia India’s National Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, exphasized the brand’s commitment to providing premium technologically advanced products to their valued customers. He further added, “Due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets."